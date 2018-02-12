After snowboarder Red Gerard brought home gold for Team USA in slopestyle, one event on the slopes to keep an eye on in Pyeongchang is women's snowboarding on Monday.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Monday, Feb. 12 in Pyeongchang

Olympic sensation Chloe Kim will be one to watch as she's set to compete in her first Olympics at 17 years old. The final run of women's halfpipe is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times ET).

Monday, Feb. 12

—Biathlon: Susan Dunklee will be one to watch in the women’s 10km pursuit as she competes after earning a bronze medal in Sochi (Live starting at 5:10 a.m., NBCSN).

—Freestyle skiing: Moguls competition will take place for the men (10 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

—Biathlon: Men will compete in the 12.5km pursuit (12:15 p.m., NBCSN).

—Ski jumping: Sarah Hendrickson will be the top competitor for the U.S. in women’s normal hill as she looks to take take down reigning gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany (11:00 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

MORE:

Winter Olympics 2018: Day-by-day schedule highlights and what to watch



—Speedskating: Team USA has potential to medal in the women's 1500m with a team led by Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe (1:30 p.m., NBCSN / 8 p.m., NBC).

—Snowboarding: Chloe Kim will lead a women's halfpipe field along with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Cark. Shaun White will also compete in his first event of Pyeongchang in men's halfpipe in pursuit of a third Olympic title (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).