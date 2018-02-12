Winter Olympics 2018: Dangerous winds postpone women's giant slalom, snowboarding delayed

The women's first alpine skiing event has been postponed due to strong winds, and it doesn't come as much surprise with how bad the weather conditions currently are in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Dangerous winds postpone women's giant slalom

The International Ski Federation made the announcement just hours before the athletes were scheduled to compete in the giant slalom, which means Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait to make her Pyeongchang debut. The event has been rescheduled for Feb.15.



Women’s Giant Slalom Update: due to strong winds in YongPyong, today's race is postponed - more information about the rescheduling will come later today. SHOOT! ❌ #WinterOlympics

— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 11, 2018



The women's snowboarding slopestyle event has also been delayed due to weather. The event was scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET (10 a.m. Korea time), but it has been pushed back an hour.



UPDATE: the women's snowboard slopestyle has been pushed to 11am Korea time/9pm ET due to weather. Hopefully we can get this off! #olympics

— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 12, 2018



Strong winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour postponed the men's downhill event yesterday, which was rescheduled for Thursday.

The weather conditions are not expected to improve for at least another day, which could cause the alpine skiing schedule to shift even further back in the Olympics.