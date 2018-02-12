Ted Potter Jr. held off a host of big names Sunday to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title.

AT&T Pebble Beach: Ted Potter Jr. fights off stars to earn second PGA Tour victory

After flirting with a 59 Saturday, Potter got off to another hot start in Round 4, birdieing four of his first seven holes. Potter ultimately shot a 3-under 69 to win the tournament by three shots at 17 under.

Potter, who has spent time on the PGA and Web.com Tours in recent seasons, earned his second PGA Tour win — his first since the 2012 Greenbrier Classic.

Jason Day, Phil Mickelson Dustin Johnson and Chez Reavie finished tied for second at 14 under. Mickelson, searching for his first win since 2013, has now finished in the top 5 in two straight events. Reavie has now finished second in two straight starts.

Day won two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, proving he's back near his best form. Day has not finished outside the top 25 since the 2017 Open Championship.

Johnson started the day tied for the lead, but he floundered Sunday. Despite the disappointing finish this week, Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, has already racked up three top-2 finishes this season.

Lyme disease hindered Jimmy Walker last year, but he is back feeling healthy in 2018. He finished t-9 this week, marking his first top 10 since last year's Tournament of Champions.

Next week, the PGA Tour heads to Riviera Country Club where Tiger Woods will make his second start of the season.