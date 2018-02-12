What's the deal with the stuffed animals?

Why are Olympic medalists in Pyeongchang holding stuffed animals?

Gold, silver and bronze medalists at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being handed a white plush tiger wearing a tiny hat during the traditional post-event victory ceremonies.

An explanation from the official website for the Olympics:



"Instead of flowers, medalists at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be given a doll of the Games mascot Soohorang wearing a gold, silver or bronze hat and a paper flower known as an uhsahwa. They will also receive a wooden gift adorned with mountain scenes of PyeongChang and characters from the Korean Hangul alphabet spelling out “PyeongChang 2018” in the official Games motif."



WINTER OLYMPICS 2018: Medal count standings from Pyeongchang

The tiger, named Soohorang, is the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Want to purchase a Soohorang doll?

They are on sale (tiny hat not included) on Amazon for $54.90.