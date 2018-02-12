News

Why are Olympic medalists in Pyeongchang holding stuffed animals?

Gold, silver and bronze medalists at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being handed a white plush tiger wearing a tiny hat during the traditional post-event victory ceremonies.

An explanation from the official website for the Olympics:



"Instead of flowers, medalists at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be given a doll of the Games mascot Soohorang wearing a gold, silver or bronze hat and a paper flower known as an uhsahwa. They will also receive a wooden gift adorned with mountain scenes of PyeongChang and characters from the Korean Hangul alphabet spelling out “PyeongChang 2018” in the official Games motif."



The tiger, named Soohorang, is the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Want to purchase a Soohorang doll?

They are on sale (tiny hat not included) on Amazon for $54.90.

