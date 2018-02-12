France will not win a game in the Six Nations unless they improve their discipline, captain Guilhem Guirado has warned.

Guirado slams ill-disciplined France

Les Bleus raced into a 10-0 lead in Sunday's clash with Scotland at Murrayfield, where they led 20-14 at the break.

But they collapsed in the second half with an ill-disciplined performance, Greig Laidlaw kicking six penalties after the restart to give Scotland a 32-26 victory.

The defeat followed a dramatic 15-13 loss to Ireland in the tournament opener last week, all but ending France's hopes of winning the title.

France take on Italy in two weeks' time but hooker Guirado says they cannot assume victory in any game if they do not cut out the penalties.

"As long as we don't show more discipline, we won't win a match. But to be disciplined you have to be confident," Guirado said.

"We must respect the rules otherwise we won't make it.

"We're always under tremendous pressure and after two defeats in a row the game against Italy will be more than welcome to bounce back.

"The championship is not over yet but we must stop losing games like this.

"We gave away too many points."