Figure skating fashion at the 2018 Winter Olympics
The 2018 Winter Games experienced a second wardrobe malfunction in figure skating when Gabriella Papadakis of France revealed a little more than just her Olympic gold medal ambitions in the ice dance competition. Here's a look at the best and worst costumes thus far.
Visit sportingnews.com regulary for more Olympic and sports news and analysis.
Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
1
Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia
Singles gold medalist Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia.
2
Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia
.
3
Isadora Williams, Brazil
.
4
Bradie Tennell, United States
.
5
Anna Khnychenkova, Ukraine
.
6
Anita Oestlund, Sweden
.
7
Li Xiangning, China
.
8
Alexia Paganini, Switzerland
.
9
Hanul Kim, Korea
.
10
Emmi Peltonen, Finland
.
11
Aiza Mambekova, Kazakhstan
.
12
Kailani Craine, Australia
.
13
Ivett Toth, Hungary
.
14
Larkyn Austman, Canada
.
15
Nicole Rajicova, Slovakia
.
16
Kaori Sakamoto, Japan
.
17
Loena Hendrickx, Belgium
.
18
Elizabet Tursynbaeva, Kazakhstan
.
19
Mirai Nagasu, United States
.
20
Gabrielle Daleman, Canada
.
21
Karen Chen, United States
.
22
Choi Dabin, South Korea
.
23
Satoko Miyahara, Japan
.
24
Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada
.
25
Evgenia Medvedeva, Olympic Athletes of Russia
.
26
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy
.
27
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Canada
.
28
Madison Chock and Evan Bates, United States
.
29
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro, Olympic Athlete from Russia
.
30
Alisa Agafonova and Alper Ucar, Turkey
.
31
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada
.
32
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada
.
33
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada
.
34
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy
.
35
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France
.
36
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of Korea
.
37
Lucie Mysliveckova and Lukas Csolley, Slovakia
.
38
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, United States
.
39
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, United States
.
40
Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev of Poland
.
41
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France
.
42
Kavita Lorenz and Joti Polizoakis, Germany
.
43
Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland of Great Britain
.
44
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis, France
French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, revealing a little more than just her Olympic gold medal ambitions in the ice dance competition. A heavy title favourite along with partner Guillaume Cizeron, Papadakis's skimpy dress slipped during a raunchy short routine in Pyeongchang to leave little to the imagination of millions of television viewers around the world. (See next photo)
45
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis, France
French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, revealing a little more than just her Olympic gold medal ambitions in the ice dance competition. A heavy title favourite along with partner Guillaume Cizeron, Papadakis's skimpy dress slipped during a raunchy short routine in Pyeongchang to leave little to the imagination of millions of television viewers around the world. (See next photo.)
46
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis, France
French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, revealing a little more than just her Olympic gold medal ambitions in the ice dance competition. A heavy title favourite along with partner Guillaume Cizeron, Papadakis's skimpy dress slipped during a raunchy short routine in Pyeongchang to leave little to the imagination of millions of television viewers around the world. (See next photo.)
47
Jorik Hendrickx, Belgium
.
48
Michael Christian Martinez, Philippines
.
49
Cha Junhwan, South Korea
.
50
Yaroslav Paniot, Ukraine
.
51
Javier Fernandez, Spain
.
52
Adam Rippon, United States
.
53
Nathan Chen, United States
.
54
Nathan Chen, United States
Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
55
Michal Brezina, Czech Republic
.
56
Kristina Astakhova and Alexey Rogonov, Russia
.
57
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar, Czech Republic
.
58
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany
.
59
Pairs Skating Medalists
Silver medal winners Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China, gold medal winners Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany and bronze medal winners Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada.
60
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, North Korea
.
61
Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao, China
.
62
Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, France
.
63
Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, Italy
.
64
Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, Italy
.
65
Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau, Canada
.
66
Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert, Russia
.
67
Annika Hocke and Ruben Blommaert, Germany
.
68
Michael Marinaro and Kirsten Moore-Towers, Canada
.
69
Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek, Italy
.
70
Vladimir Morozov and Evgenia Tarasova, Russia
.
71
Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, China
.
72
Annika Hocke and Ruben Blommaert, Germany
.
73
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, United States
.
74
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Canada
,
75
Michael Marinaro and Kirsten Moore-Towers, Canada
.
76
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, United States
.
77
Bruno Massot and Aljona Savchenko, Germany
.
78
Han Cong and Sui Wenjing, China
.
79
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin, Korea
.
80
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Canada
.
81
Shoma Uno, Japan
.
82
Mirai Nagasu, United States
.
83
Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim, United States
Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
84
Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara, Japan
.
85
Misha Ge, Uzbekistan
.
86
Ondrej Hotarek and Valentina Marchei, Italy
.
87
Adam Rippon, United States
.
88
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James, France
.
89
Chris Reed and Kana Muramoto, Japan
.
90
Patrick Chan, Canada
.
91
Paige Conners and Evgeni Krasnopolski, Israel
.
92
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Canada
.
93
Mikhail Kolyada, Russia
.
94
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac, France
.
95
Matteo Rizzo, Italy
.
96
Gabrielle Daleman, Canada
.
97
Alex Kang Chan Kam and Kyueun Kim, Korea
.
98
Bradie Tennell, United States
Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
99
Kavita Lorenz and Joti Polizoakis, Germany
.
100
Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang, China
.
101
Ronald Zilberberg and Adel Tankova, Israel
.
102
Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada
.
103
Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, Italy
.
104
Alexei Bychenko, Israel
.
105
Dabin Choi, Korea
.
106
Chafik Besseghier, France
.
107
Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Olympic Athlete from Russia
.
108
Paul Fentz, Germany
.
109
Evgenia Medvedeva, Olympic Athlete from Russia
.
110
Cha Junhwan, Korea
.
111
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, Italy
.
112
Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu, China
.
113
Vladimir Morozov and Evgenia Tarasova, Russia
.
114
Carolina Kostner, Italy
.
115
Satoko Miyahara, Japan
.
116
Li Xiangning, China
.
117
Nicole Schott, Germany
.
118
Mae Berenice Meite, France
.
119
Aimee Buchanan, Israel
.
120
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Canada
.
121
Keiji Tanaka, Japan
.
122
Matteo Rizzo, Italy
.
123
Morisi Kvitelashvili, Georgia..
.
124
Dmitri Aliev, Russia
.
125
Deniss Vasiljevs, Latvia
.