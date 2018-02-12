Garbine Muguruza is relishing Conchita Martinez bringing her experience to her coaching team as the Wimbledon champion gets set to try to win the Qatar Open.

Muguruza excited to have 'Conchita mind' on her team

Martinez was in Muguruza's box throughout her triumph at SW19 last year, as regular coach Sam Sumyk was absent from the slam with his wife expecting their first child.

The Spaniard confirmed this week that Martinez will be in her corner again for the upcoming swing of hard-court tournaments, starting in Doha.

Muguruza has endured a difficult season so far and lost in the second round of the Australian Open to Hsieh Su-wei.

But she is hopeful Martinez can have a positive impact, telling reporters: "It's a little bit of a new experience for me. Conchita and I, we've known each other since I was little and she's always been a little bit in the shadow, you know, helping me here and there. And of course, everybody saw me and her in Wimbledon and we had the best success possible.

"I always got along with her very good and I thought that it might be a good idea to have her in the next couple of tournaments, into Miami.

"Just to share more and have this new experience. I was looking for this experience. Sam is continuing as my main coach, but I think it's going to be interesting.

"I think she's a very calm person. And she has a lot of experience. This is not easy to find and it isn't easy also to be in this difficult competitive environment and to get along with somebody very good.

"I feel I have an amazing team and I think I have one of the best coaches in the tour, which is Sam. And now [I have] also some experience that is going to help me, 'the Conchita mind'. So yeah, I think it's good."

Muguruza has a bye in the first round of the tournament, with the winner of the first-round clash between wildcard Ons Jabeur and qualifier Duan Ying-ying awaiting her in the second round.