Thiago Silva concedes there are no guarantees Neymar would remain at Paris Saint-Germain in the face of advances from Real Madrid.

Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid

PSG travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in the pick of the Champions League last-16 ties this week, with former Barcelona hero Neymar making his return to Spain a key part of the fixture's appeal.

Madrid have been repeatedly linked with a mega-money swoop for Neymar, whose €222million switch from Camp Nou to the French capital last August established him as the most expensive player in history.

The Brazil forward has scored 28 goals in 27 games across all competitions for Unai Emery's men and Silva hopes his 26-year-old countryman will stick around to amass honours at PSG.

Asked about the prospect of Neymar leaving to join Madrid, the centre-back told Canal+: "I don't know. I cannot speak for him.

"We know that sometimes the press releases things that are not true. But, also, others that are true.

"I cannot say anything. I hope he stays with us, he still has a lot of things to do with us, and he has already helped us a lot.

"Thanks to him and the work we do together, we are even more famous."

Madrid's ailing LaLiga title defence and the presence of stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG has led to suggestions the forthcoming showdown could see a passing of the torch from the reigning European champions to the Parisian pretenders to that throne.

Nevertheless, Silva expects to be tackling the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in peak form.

"People think that PSG are already in quarters because Madrid runs through a bad time - no, it's not like that," he said.

"The big players, we see them in the big matches. It's sure that those at Madrid will give everything at this game and we will too."

Silva added: "I think it's going to be a very high-level match, you have to be focused. You do not have to talk too much before, just give advice to the team.

"We will have to play our game, try to control and stay focused when we don't have the ball. We must continue to work and respect this team."