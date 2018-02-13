Sidney Crosby has reached another historic milestone.

Penguins' Sidney Crosby nets 400th goal vs. Blues

The Penguins captain on Sunday scored his 400th career goal during Pittsburgh's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Crosby scored 3:31 into the second period to tie the game 1-1, while Conor Sheary picked up the assist. Crosby later added another score with an empty-net goal in the third period.



Crosby, 30, has 19 goals and 43 assists in 56 games this season. He is the third Penguins player in franchise history to reach the 400-goal mark, joining Mario Lemieux (690) and Jaromir Jagr (439).