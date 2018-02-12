Luke Gale's drop-goal was the difference as Castleford Tigers held off a fightback by Widnes Vikings to win for the first time in Super League this season.

Gale the difference as Castleford hold off Widnes

Castleford were routed 46-6 by St Helens in their opening fixture, and last year's Grand Final runners-up were far from convincing in Sunday's 13-12 triumph.

Frustrated by a stout Vikings defence for the majority of the first half, Castleford finally broke the deadlock before half-time through Greg Minikin.

READ MORE: Wasps thump Harlequins with 14 men

READ MORE: Scarlets stunned by Ioane hat-trick in Treviso

READ MORE: Laidlaw leads Scotland fightback to keep title hopes alive

But Matt Whitley's converted try put Widnes in front after the break, only for Jy Hitchcox to respond for the hosts, with Gale adding the extras, and then a penalty and a one-pointer to make it 13-6.

Jay Chapelhow's score gave Widnes, victors over Catalans Dragons in round one, hope late on but the visitors could not complete a turnaround as Castleford held on.