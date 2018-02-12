Andres Iniesta suggested fatigue might have been a factor as Barcelona were held to a poor 0-0 draw at home to Getafe in LaLiga.

Iniesta cites 'wear and tear' in frustrating Barcelona draw

Club captain Iniesta came off the bench during the second half but was unable to inspire a breakthrough as Pepe Bordalas' side defended diligently and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita excelled when called upon.

It meant back-to-back draws in the top flight for Ernesto Valverde's men, with in-form Atletico Madrid having trimmed the gap between themselves and leaders Barca to seven points.

Copa del Rey semi-final wins over Valencia preceded both of the top-flight stalemates and, with a return to Champions League action against Chelsea on the horizon, Iniesta concedes Barcelona are in the midst of a balancing act.

"These are the busy months of the season and we're obliged to do well in all three competitions," the 33-year-old told Barca TV.

"There's wear and tear and you always try to make sure these things like today don't happen, but at the end of the day they do happen.

"We have to analyse the game, like always, rest and come back to compete next weekend [away to Eibar]."

Barca failed to muster a shot on target during the first half, with Luis Suarez enduring a frustrating afternoon in front of goal, and Iniesta felt "something was missing".

"We struggled to play with pace and continuity," he added. "Getafe are always an uncomfortable side to play against and they don't leave you that space to find that continuity.

"As the game went on, it was difficult and it proved impossible [to get the breakthrough], even though we tried until the end."