Frank Reich top candidate for Colts head coaching job, report says

The Colts aren't looking to have another head coaching debacle.

The team is zeroing in on Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich and is looking to have a "signed, sealed and delivered contract."



It would make sense for Reich to head to Indianapolis, since that's where his coaching career began. He was an an offensive coaching staff assistant for the Colts in 2008 before moving up to the quarterbacks coach in 2009.

He also has a relationship with Colts owner Jim Irsay and is already familiar with the facilities at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reich has spent the past two seasons as the Eagles OC and helped lead them to their first Super Bowl title last Sunday.

The Colts seem to be taking some extra precations after they announced they hired Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, only to have him back out hours later.

