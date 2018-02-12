Roger Federer will become the world number one for the first time in over five years next week if the 36-year-old Swiss reaches the semi-finals at the Rotterdam Open.

Roger Federer's five-year wait nears an end

After knee surgery in 2016, Federer's career has gone from strength to strength despite his advancing years, while his closest rivals all continue to struggle.

Having returned at the Australian Open two years ago, Federer has added another three grand slam titles to his tally – taking it to 20 – but reaching the top of the rankings has continued to elude him.

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal have all sat above Federer in recent years as the "fab four" have dominated the men's game.

However, with Djokovic (elbow) and Murray (hip) both spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines it has become a straight battle with Nadal for top spot.

Injuries have not eluded Nadal, either, opening the door for the evergreen Federer to edge closer to reclaiming the world number one spot – a position he has not occupied since Nov. 4, 2012.

Nadal's 2018 Australian Open ended in retirement at the quarter-final stage while Federer went on to claim the crown, enabling him to close within 155 points of the Spaniard in the rankings, and after accepting a wildcard in Rotterdam, there could be a changing of the guard.



Great news! Roger Federer is coming to the 45th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament! https://t.co/mRqlT6lIVE pic.twitter.com/5F4Tzz3YRj

— Richard Krajicek (@RichardKrajicek) February 7, 2018



REMEMBERING 2004

The achievement would come 14 years since he first became world number one, another prime example of Federer's longevity.

To emphasise that further, the top-10 Federer first reigned over looked like this….

1. Roger Federer

2. Juan Carlos Ferrero

3. Andy Roddick

4. Guillermo Coria

5. Andre Agassi

6. Rainer Schuttler

7. Carlos Moya

8. David Nalbandian

9. Mark Philippoussis

10. Paradorn Srichaphan

Not one of those names are still playing apart from Federer, although his long-term rival Nadal was beginning his own quest. The then 17-year-old ranked 40th.

On the WTA side, Justine Henin was the dominant player, enhanced by her own victory at Melbourne Park – the third and final grand slam title of her career. Henin, who is 10 months younger than Federer, turned pro a year after the Swiss and retired in 2011.



Seven-time Grand Slam champion @Justine_Henin has announced her retirement from professional tennis. You'll be missed Justine!

— WTA (@WTA) January 26, 2011



ALL HAIL BRADY

Elsewhere in sport, it was also a momentous time for Tom Brady as he celebrated his second Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.

The quarterback, who was denied a sixth title by the Eagles last week, threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns in New England's 32-29 win over the Panthers.

Brady was named MVP after his display in a match that is equally well-remembered for Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.

DOMINANT GUNNERS MARCH ON

As Federer sat on top of the world, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal were equally as dominant in the Premier League.

In early February, the Gunners were two points clear of Manchester United in the table, and it would go on to become one of the most memorable campaigns in their history.

Arsenal finished the 2003-04 season as champions, the last time they lifted the trophy, and as 'Invincibles' having completed the 38 matches unbeaten – a run that would stretch to an impressive 49 matches in total.

MILESTONES FOR WARNEY AND LEFTY

A month later Shane Warne celebrated his 500th Test wicket, removing Sri Lanka's Hashan Tillakaratne in Galle – the Australia leg-spinner only the second man to reach the milestone.

April saw a momentous moment for another sporting icon as Phil 'Lefty' Mickelson finally lifted his first major, winning the Masters to claim the green jacket at Augusta.

Federer's year ended with him holding on to top spot after winning Wimbledon and the US Open. Should he repeat that feat this year he would move level with Steffi Graf on 22 grand slam titles.