In 2014, 13-year-old snowboarder Chloe Kim emerged into the national spotlight when she qualified for the Winter Olympics. While she performed well enough to qualify, Kim could not compete in Sochi; she was two years shy of the minimum age of 15 for Olympic snowboarders.

Chloe Kim at 2018 Winter Olympics: How to watch, event schedule

Over the past four years, Kim's star status has grown along with the anticipation of her inevitable Olympic debut.

The wait is over. Now 17, Kim is set to make her first Olympic appearance in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

MORE: Snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Kim, who at 15 became the first woman to ever land consecutive 1080s in a halfpipe contest, secured her place on Team USA by scoring a 93.00 (out of a possible 100) at an Olympic qualifier on Dec. 15. With Kim already being mentioned as a favorite to win gold in the halfpipe event, the 2018 Games mark the beginning of what could be a decorated Olympic career.

Here's what you need to know to follow Chloe Kim's Olympic debut.

MORE: Top 10 U.S. athletes to watch in Pyeongchang

Chloe Kim at the 2018 Olympics

(All times ET)

Women’s halfpipe qualifying

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

MORE: TV viewing guide to Olympic coverage

Women's halfpipe gold medal final

Date: Monday, Feb. 12

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC