Figure skater Yura Min almost endured a disastrous Olympic debut, but not for the reason you would expect.

Figure skater Yura Min suffers wardrobe malfunction

Min, an American citizen who trains at Novi Ice Arena in Michigan, suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she competed in the team event for South Korea in Pyeongchang on Sunday.

The 22-year-old's outfit came undone at the back soon after she took to the ice, leaving her worried it would fall off during her routine.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics hit by cyber attack, confirm officials

READ MORE: Red Gerard soars to slopestyle gold for USA’s first medal of Winter Olympics

READ MORE: First Winter Olympics Gold for Red as Kramer makes history

"Five seconds into the routine, my hook came undone," Min said, via the Detroit Free Press.

"I was like, 'Oh no!' If that comes undone, the whole thing could just pop off. I was terrified the entire programme.

"I didn't stop. I went from the beginning to the end. I didn't stop because you get a deduction if you stop in the middle of a programme.

"In my head, I was thinking, 'Is it better to stop and fix it and get the deduction or keep going?'

"The fans kept cheering. Obviously, this is my first Olympics. I don't want to let loose. I was terrified. I tried my best to keep it together."

Min and partner Alexander Gamelin earned 51.97 points and placed ninth out of 10 teams.