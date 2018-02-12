Isaiah Thomas is feeling refreshed after his recent trade.

Isaiah Thomas on Lakers debut: 'I felt like I got my powers back'

The Lakers had their four-game win streak snapped in a 130-123 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday, but Los Angeles's newest point guard is optimistic about what his future with the franchise holds.

"I wanted to bring something to the table," Thomas said, via ESPN. "I felt like I got my powers back playing on this team.

"This is the best they have been playing. I don't want to mess anything up. And I told (coach Luke Walton) that. Whatever he needs me to do, I am willing to do that. Yes, I would love to be a starter. I feel like I deserve that and earned that, but at the same time, it's a new chapter for me. I am here to help this team, help these young guys, continue to be professional, continue to work hard and continue to jell together."

Thomas had expressed his desire to stay in Cleveland last Wednesday, saying he "tired of being traded" and wanted to build a legacy with the Cavaliers. Still, a shocking trade ahead of the NBA's Thursday deadline sent Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson.

Walton applauded Thomas' dedication to learning the team's playbook before finishing his Los Angeles debut with 22 points and six assists.

"He brings another dimension to what we have," Walton said. "When he is able to control pick-and-rolls and get people shots, obviously we couldn't run a ton of stuff because he has been with us for one day, but he was good."

Thomas, 29, averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per contest in 15 games with the Cavs this season before being dealt to the Lakers.