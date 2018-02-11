'Every team would love to have De Bruyne' - Aguero praises Man City team-mate

Manchester City are lucky to have a star like Kevin De Bruyne at their disposal, team-mate Sergio Aguero said after the attacking midfielder helped orchestrate a 5-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Although Aguero stole the headlines by scoring four times as the Premier League leaders thrashed Claude Puel’s men at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, De Bruyne played a pivotal role with three assists to take his tally to 14 in the English top flight this season.

The 26-year-old has received immense praise for his performances this term, earning comparisons to five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from team-mate David Silva for having “moved up to another level”.

The Belgium international signed a new contract last month which keeps him tied to the club until 2023, and Aguero feels they are lucky to have the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg star to call upon as he feels he would shine at any team in the world.

"Luckily, Kevin De Bruyne is playing for us, helping us to score," he told CityTV .

"I'm very happy because most of the goals come from his assists and I just have to hit the ball and obviously I'm very happy for him as well.

"He's a great player and every team in the world would love to have him."

Aguero has now scored 21 goals in 22 league games this season, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he has netted at least 20.

The Argentina international hopes City can continue their good form and hold on to their place at the top of the table.

"I'm really happy personally because the goals are helping the team to win and obviously that's very important," Aguero said.

"Hopefully we can keep doing the same way."

City are 16 points ahead of second place Manchester United, who visit Newcastle United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side face Basel in the second round of the Champions League in their next game before facing Wigan Athletic and Arsenal in the FA and Carabao Cups respectively. They then return to league action on March 1 with an away clash against the Gunners.