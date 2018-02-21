At 22 years old, Mikaela Shiffrin has an opportunity to become household name at the 2018 Winter Olympics with the likes of Lindsey Vonn and Michael Phelps.

Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2018 Winter Olympics: How to watch, events, medal history

Shiffrin's career is nothing if not full of impressive accomplishments. She's the reigning World Cup champion, a title she's won four times, and the reigning Olympic and world champion in that event. She also holds the record as the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history, at 18 years and 345 days.

While the comparison's to Vonn are brought up because the two athletes compete in the same sport, the competitive field might be all they have in common. Unlike Vonn, Shiffrin doesn't seem interested in the celebrity stardom that would follow her potential victories. It's not a knock on Vonn that she does, it's just the reality of Shiffrin's personality and lifestyle. All she's really done since arriving in Korea is sleep, train and eat, according to Shiffrin.

“I’m fairly boring. You guys will find that out throughout these games,” she said at her pre-Olympics press conference.

Shiffrin is expected to compete in five events: Giant slalom, slalom, super-G, downhill and combined. If she earns medals in most, if not all of, those events, then the boring Colorado-native will certainly be thrust into Olympic fame.

Here's everything you need to know to follow Shiffrin's Olympic schedule. The events can be viewed on NBC or NBCSN and can be live streamed on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Mikaela Shiffrin's event schedule

Women's Giant Slalom

Shiffrin wins gold for Team USA in giant slalom

Women’s slalom

Shiffrin fails to medal in slalom

Women’s super-G

Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Women’s downhill (withdrawn)

Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET

Women’s combined

Run 1: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:00 p.m. ET

Run 2: Friday, Feb. 23, 12:30 a.m. ET

Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic history

Sochi 2014

Gold (slalom)

Fifth (Giant slalom)