UFC 221 takeaways: Romero ices Rockhold, youngsters shine in Perth

Saturday night, the UFC made its first foray into Western Australia for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold, headlined by an elite middleweight scrap between Olympic silver medalist Yoel Romero and former champ Luke Rockhold.

While there wasn’t a ton of excitement surrounding this event leading into the action in the Octagon, the athletes delivered as always and provided a number of takeaways for us to discuss.

Here’s a look at the key talking points from UFC 221.

Ageless Romero lays out Rockhold

Yoel Romero turns 41 next month, but the former Olympic silver medalist continues to compete at an elite level inside the Octagon. Saturday night, the ageless Cubam middleweight collected the most impressive finish of his career, dropping former champ Luke Rockhold with a clean overhand left before smashing home a clubbing left to close out the proceedings.

Both men seemed to be pacing themselves early in the fight — Rockhold careful to avoid Romero’s clubbing power and Romero keen on conserving energy after flagging late in his first five-round fight. After splitting the first two frames on most scorecards, Romero eliminate the need for the judges in the third, icing Rockhold with two perfect shots that left him slumped over and sleep along the fence.

It was a bittersweet performance for Romero, however, as he missed weight on Friday, nullifying his opportunity to win the interim title that was supposed to be at stake and making it difficult to hustle him into a rematch with Robert Whittaker whenever the middleweight champ is ready to return.

Those things can be sorted out in the future, though. For now, it’s time to revel in the ageless awesomeness of the “Soldier of God.”

Curtis Blaydes continues climbing heavyweight ladder

Early in the first round, it looked like Curtis Blaydes was going to get finished as Mark Hunt connected with the kind of sledgehammer blows that have felled more decorated competitors for years. On shaky legs, Blaydes pressed forward and drove through a takedown, riding out the rest of the round in dominant position on the canvas.

It was a tactic the 26-year-old upstart would turn to eight more times over the final two rounds to grind out a unanimous decision victory over the veteran knockout artist, earning him the biggest win of his career and pushing his unbeaten streak to five.

This is the kind of performance both Blaydes and the UFC needed. For Blaydes, he takes another step forward in his development and turns back one of the most seasoned fighters in the division. For the UFC, it sends a young, improving heavyweight into the Top 5 in a division that is in dire need of fresh names.

Blaydes has serious upside and he’s showing tremendous growth with each appearance. Don’t be surprised if he’s challenging for the title in the next 18 months.

Young Australians shine

Tyson Pedro kicked off the main card by gripping and ripping a nasty kimura on Saparbek Safarov.

Jake Matthews followed it up by delivering his most complete and impressive performance to date, surviving a nasty eye gauge to sweep the scorecards against Li Jingliang.

Tai Tuivasa made it three straight by beating the breaks off Cyril Asker, hurting the Frenchman early before felling him with big lead elbows along the cage.

Pedro is the oldest of the lot at 26 and while Matthews competes in the loaded welterweight division, Pedro and Tuivasa compete in shallow weight classes, stepping in at light heavyweight and heavyweight respectively. Although these weren’t massive fights for the mainstream audience or perhaps even some hardcore fans, this is exactly why these three were on the main card.

These are the types of young, emerging prospects everyone needs to be paying attention to going forward and the kind of potential local stars the capacity crowd in Perth paid to see.

New names emerge in three divisions

Jussier Formiga has been one of the best flyweights in the world for several years, but the Brazilian stalwart collected the most impressive victory of his UFC career on Saturday, rocking Ben Nguyen with a spinning backfist before choking out the adopted Australian in the third.

In a battle of surging featherweights, Alexander Volkanovski straight up smashed unbeaten Canadian Jeremy Kennedy, putting him away in the closing seconds of the second round. Now 4-0 in the UFC, the former rugby player is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the 145-pound ranks and politely called on the UFC to start matching him up with the bullies in the division like Andre Fili and Jeremy Stephens.

Hardcore fans were hyped for the arrival of “The Last Stylebender,” Israel Adesanya, and the kickboxing standout and unbeaten middleweight showed why on Saturday. After fending off myriad takedown attempts in the opening round, Adesanya started piecing up Rob Wilkinson in the second, eventually bringing the fight to a close with a patient, punishing onslaught along the fence.

All three men made the most of their opportunities in Perth and should experience a step up in competition next time out and hopefully garner a little more attention heading into their follow-up assignments.

Transparency needed

In most jurisdictions, judges scores are tallied and put on a master score sheet, those multi-columned pages fight fans are used to seeing on Twitter whenever there is a close or controversial decision in the cage.

As it turns out, the Western Australia Combat Sports Commission doesn’t release the names of the judges scoring the fights at ringside or provide a breakdown of how they scored each frame.



Obviously, this isn’t a good look and it’s even worse when there are questionable scorecards and especially terrible when those scorecards land in favor of an Australian or New Zealand-based fighter, as they did in the opening bout of the evening.

It’s not that I had a problem with Luke Jumeau winning — I thought he would get the nod 29-28 against Daichi Abe — but when the scores read 29-27, 28-27 and 29-28, I would kind of like to know how those officials handed out the eights, nines and 10s to arrive at those totals.