Winter Olympics 2018: Maddie Rooney gets nod in net for USA women vs. Finland

The biggest dilemma for coach Robb Stauber ahead of the U.S. women's hockey team's 2018 Winter Olympics opener: Who's the starting goalie?

He kept everyone guessing until late Saturday when Maddie Rooney, one of Team USA's three first-time Olympian netminders, was given the nod mere hours before puck drop with Finland (2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN), the Americans' first test of the tournament at Pyeongchang.

“We have three goalies who are capable and they have to be ready at any point in time,” Stauber said Friday.

Rooney, 20, is the youngest of the bunch, but she's the hot hand having seen most of the ice time on the team's pre-Olympic tour, leading in starts (six), wins (four) and goals-against average (1.83). And her track record against rival powerhouse Canada (3-0-2) means Finland, a favorite to join USA and Canada on the medal podium, won't intimidate.

Stauber, a former goalie himself, isn't married to having a definitive No. 1 goalie throughout the Games. He may not opt for a rotation, either, depending on the play of Rooney, first, and her backups: Alex Rigsby and Nicole Hensley. Likely, Team USA's will ride the hot hand while chasing its first gold medal since 1998.

Rooney, the youngest American goalie ever to play for the women's team in Olympic competition, is capable of running with it.

USA vs. Finland

Time: 2:40 a.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 11

Location: Kwandong Hockey Centre

TV: NBCSN