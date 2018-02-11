Snowboarder Red Gerard upset the odds, giving Team USA its first medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in his Olympic debut.

Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarder Red Gerard wins Team USA's first gold medal

Gerard won gold in the men's slopestyle en route to becoming the youngest American to medal in a snowboard event at the Olympics at just 17 years old.



It's a gold for @RedmondGerard !



He delivers @TeamUSA 's first medal of the 2018 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/yYJxr13ApM He didn't get off to a good start as he botched his first run, finishing with a score of 43.33. His second run wasn't much better as he wiped out and recevied a score of 46.60. He was in 11th place heading into his third run, but he executed it perfectly, essentially doubling his score with an 87.16 score, which was good enough to beat Canadian Mark McMorris, who was leading with 85.20.

Gerard was Team USA's only hope for slopestyle as he was the sole American to qualify for the final, and he certainly delivered.

Gerard will also compete in the big air event which is set for Feb. 24 so he could win two Olympic medals in his first Winter Games.