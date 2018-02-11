Harry Kane took to Twitter to poke fun at pundit and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan after Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over the Gunners on Saturday.

Derby hero Kane mocks Piers Morgan over Aubameyang tweet

The Spurs striker proved the match-winner with the only goal of the match, giving his side a victory in the latest edition of the north London derby.

Prior to the match, Morgan had tweeted the rate of scoring for Kane and new Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With the Gabon international scoring 100 times in 117 games compared to Kane’s 92 goals in 117 games, Morgan wrote: “Can’t wait to see the best striker in Europe tomorrow” and tagged Aubameyang, while copying Kane.

On the field Aubameyang and the new Arsenal signings failed to score in the defeat, thus leaving no doubt who, at least for the day, was the best striker.

It appears Kane took notice as after the match, quoting the original tweet and responding with a simple “Thanks”.

Kane hardly needed any more motivation for the match, as he previously wrote in the Players’ Tribune about how being released from Arsenal’s youth system as an eight-year-old gave him a drive that has fueled him throughout his career.

It was Kane's 23rd goal of the Premier League season, in a performance which prompted Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to declare him "a blessing" in his post-game comments.

The victory took Tottenham into third place in the Premier League, one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea, who play Sunday and Monday respectively.

MORE:

Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino

| North London Derby Player Ratings: Kane comes out on top as Spurs beat Arsenal

| Arsenal fans call for Ancelotti to replace Wenger as he attends Tottenham defeat

| Stop blaming City, Arsene! Arsenal have been left defenceless by transfer failings



Meanwhile Arsenal remain six points behind Liverpool and five behind Chelsea as they attempt to chase down a Champions League place.