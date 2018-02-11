The Celtics honoured Paul Pierce with a dinner and Boston great Robert Parish paid the 10-time All-Star the ultimate compliment on Saturday.

Pierce a better offensive player than Bird, says Parish

Parish said Pierce, 40, was the best offensive player in Celtics history.

"I just feel like Paul was more creative. He was a better scorer than say Larry [Bird] or John Havlicek," Parish told USA Today.

"I think Havlicek, Larry and Paul were probably the best offensive players that the Celtics ever had. And I think Paul would top that list in my opinion."

Pierce averaged 21.8 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 15 seasons with Boston. Bird finished his career with a 24.6 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists a game. Havlicek posted 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Havlicek, who played his entire career (1962-1978) with the Celtics, is the team's all-time leading scorer, followed by Pierce and Bird.

Parish is fourth on the team's all-time scoring chart.

The Celtics held the dinner to honour Pierce a day before they retire his number 34 jersey.