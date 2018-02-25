Which countries lead the way in picking up gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Winter Olympics 2018: Medal count standings from Pyeongchang

The medal count standings below will be updated regularly throughout the Pyeongchang Games, tracking who makes the most visits to the podium in South Korea.

The medal count was last updated at 2:40 a.m. ET Sunday.

2018 Winter Olympics medal count

Rk Nation G S B Tot 1 GER 14 10 7 31 2 NOR 13 14 11 38 3 CAN 11 8 10 29 4 USA 9 8 6 23 5 NED 8 6 6 20 6 SWE 7 6 0 13 7 KOR 5 8 4 17 7 SUI 5 6 4 15 9 FRA 5 4 6 15 10 AUT 5 3 6 14 11 JAP 4 5 4 13 12 ITA 3 2 5 10 13 OAR 3 6 9 18 14 CZE 2 2 3 7 15 BEL 2 1 0 3 16 CHN 1 6 2 9 17 SVK 1 2 0 3 18 FIN 1 0 4 5 18 GBR 1 0 4 5 20 POL 1 0 1 2 21 HUN 1 0 0 1 21 UKR 1 0 0 1 23 AUS 0 2 1 3 24 SLO 0 1 1 2 25 BEL 0 1 0 1 26 ESP 0 0 2 2 26 NZL 0 0 2 2 28 KAZ 0 0 1 1 28 LAT 0 0 1 1 28 LIE 0 0 1 1

