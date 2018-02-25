News

Winter Olympics 2018: Medal count standings from Pyeongchang

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Which countries lead the way in picking up gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The medal count standings below will be updated regularly throughout the Pyeongchang Games, tracking who makes the most visits to the podium in South Korea.

The medal count was last updated at 2:40 a.m. ET Sunday.


2018 Winter Olympics medal count


Rk Nation G S B Tot
1 GER 14 10 7 31
2 NOR 13 14 11 38
3 CAN 11 8 10 29
4 USA 9 8 6 23
5 NED 8 6 6 20
6 SWE 7 6 0 13
7 KOR 5 8 4 17
7 SUI 5 6 4 15
9 FRA 5 4 6 15
10 AUT 5 3 6 14
11 JAP 4 5 4 13
12 ITA 3 2 5 10
13 OAR 3 6 9 18
14 CZE 2 2 3 7
15 BEL 2 1 0 3
16 CHN 1 6 2 9
17 SVK 1 2 0 3
18 FIN 1 0 4 5
18 GBR 1 0 4 5
20 POL 1 0 1 2
21 HUN 1 0 0 1
21 UKR 1 0 0 1
23 AUS 0 2 1 3
24 SLO 0 1 1 2
25 BEL 0 1 0 1
26 ESP 0 0 2 2
26 NZL 0 0 2 2
28 KAZ 0 0 1 1
28 LAT 0 0 1 1
28 LIE 0 0 1 1

