Every four years, the Winter Olympics provide a chance to unite the top athletes in the world from every ethnicity.

Winter Olympics 2018: Jamaican bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian gets emotional talking diversity in her sport

For Jamaican bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, the chance to represent her country means the opportunity to speak out on diversifying the sport.

While speaking at a press conference in Pyeongchang on Saturday, the Olympian became very emotional and fought back tears when she spoke about cultural differences.

"Little girls and little boys see someone that looks like them, talks like them, has the same culture as them. Has crazy, curly hair and wears it natural, has brown skin, included in different things in this world," Fenlator-Victorian said. "When you grow up and you don’t see that, you feel that you can’t do it. And that is not right.”

Fenlator-Victorian represented the United States during the Sochi Olympics in 2014, where she finished 11th, but she switched her team affiliation for the Pyeongchang Games. She wanted to honor her father, Cosman, and she wanted to inspire others to compete in Jamaica.

“So, coming back home to Jamaica, I wanted my Jamaican people to see that they could do it,” Fenlator-Victorian said. “And there’s not just one path that way or one path this way to get out of poverty, to make money or to make a name for themselves. If they want to be a Winter Olympian and do alpine skiing, now they see their fellow Jamaicans in the Winter Olympics.”

Fenlator-Victorian enters these Games hoping to give Jamaica it's first medal in a Winter Games.