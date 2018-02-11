News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows

Wawrinka stunned by Basic as Gasquet makes it six in a row

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Stan Wawrinka missed out on the final of the Sofia Open as he suffered a stunning loss to Mirza Basic.

Wawrinka stunned by Basic as Gasquet makes it six in a row

Wawrinka stunned by Basic as Gasquet makes it six in a row

The three-time grand slam champion was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 by Basic - ranked 129th in the world - the Bosnian earning a place in his first ATP final.

He will now take on Marius Copil, who defeated Jozef Kovalik 6-4 6-2.

"I think I played a very, very good match. I was serving very good, so I think this helped me a lot," Basic said after his first win over a top-20 player. "It's a big success for me. My first final after I played a semi-final last year.

"Also it's a big achievement because it will be the first time, after this week, I'm going to be top 100 [in the ATP rankings] so it's an even bigger success."

It will be an all-French affair at the Open Sud de France, with Richard Gasquet reaching his sixth consecutive final at the tournament.

Gasquet came through a three-set battle with David Goffin 6-4 0-6 6-3, setting up a showdown with Lucas Pouille, who benefited from a huge stroke of fortune in his match with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Tsonga was leading 6-1 5-5 when a left hamstring injury forced him to retire, meaning it is Pouille who stands between Gasquet and a fourth title in six years.

Back To Top