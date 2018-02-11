David Moyes was brutally honest in his appraisal of Marko Arnautovic's performance against Watford, despite the Austria forward marking an impressive display with a crucial strike in West Ham's 2-0 Premier League win at London Stadium.

He's not getting any praise - Moyes wants more from Arnautovic

On his return from a hamstring injury, Arnautovic presented a real threat to Javier Gracia's side, and got on the scoresheet late on to add to Javier Hernandez's earlier effort.

Moyes, however, was begrudging in his praise of the 28-year-old - insisting the former Stoke City man, who now has seven goals to his name this term, still has more to offer.

"He's not getting any praise, that's for sure!" Moyes told the club's official website.

"He's getting told he has got to keep at it and he's getting pushed all the way. We're telling him he is doing well for us, but he's not getting off the hook. I think he's got a bit to go.

"He's only trained three days this week, and you can see the difference he makes to us going forward.

"He's got power, pace and quality on the ball and he's doing a really good job. I told him he should have scored more goals, but he should also have had a penalty kick for a foul on him in the first half."

Moyes' future at West Ham has been cast into doubt this week, but his side controlled the first half, with Hernandez seeing a goal disallowed due to a tight offside call.

The former Manchester United striker would not be denied again, though, as he headed home Michail Antonio's cross soon after, Arnautovic wrapping up the points with 12 minutes remaining.

"I thought we started really well. We were very wary of Watford after their performance and result against Chelsea," Moyes added.

"That was a concern. But we nullified them. We have threats in attacking areas - Hernandez, Antonio and Arnautovic - which ultimately hurt them in the end."

Watford boss Gracia, meanwhile, was left lamenting his side's 'soft' first-half display.

"Today was not so good. We tried in the second half. We were very soft in the first half," Gracia told Watford's website. "West Ham dominated the areas. We tried, but we didn't create enough clear chances."