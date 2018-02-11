Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski joined manager Jupp Heynckes in the Bundesliga record books after continuing his scoring streak on home soil.

Lewandowski matches Heynckes' scoring streak

The Polish striker tucked away a rebound six minutes into Saturday's fixture with Schalke at the Allianz Arena, meaning he has now found the net in each of his side's first 11 home league games this season.

Heynckes achieved the same feat back in the 1972-73 campaign while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, but the German wasn't on hand to congratulate Lewandowski equalling his tally.

READ MORE: Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg 0: Batshuayi helps give Reus a winning return

READ MORE: Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu



READ MORE: Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season



The 72-year-old was forced to stay at home with flu instead of attending the game, leaving assistant coach Peter Hermann in charge of the Bavarian giants.