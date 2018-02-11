Arsenal fans call for Ancelotti to replace Wenger as he attends Tottenham defeat

Arsenal fans have pleaded with Carlo Ancelotti to replace Arsene Wenger as manager, after the Italian watched Gunners lose 1-0 to Tottenham at Wembley.

Spurs dominated the north London derby and took all three points thanks to an excellent Harry Kane header.

Ancelotti tweeted afterwards that he enjoyed the game, and Gunners supporters have attempted to convince him to take the reins!

The Italian is out of work following a spell at Bayern Munich, and has been linked with replacing the under-fire Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Ancelotti, of course, has experience working in England, having taken Chelsea to a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2009-10.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are now sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and 24 behind leaders Manchester City.



The Gunners now face two Europa League ties against Ostersund, before taking on Manchester City in the League Cup final. They are next in action in the Premier League against City in March.