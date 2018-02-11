'That's the Mkhitaryan we know and love!' - Man Utd fans laugh at Arsenal star's London derby shocker

Henrikh Mkhitaryan struggled to reproduce the highs of his home Arsenal debut against Tottenham on Saturday as he turned in a disappointing performance in the north London derby.

After recording three assists against Everton last time out in the Premier League, Gunners fans were looking forward to what the former Manchester United man could do at Wembley.

It was an afternoon to forget for Mkhitaryan, however, as he was replaced after 65 minutes in what was an ineffective display against Arsenal's fierce rivals, with the Armenian squandering possession on a number of occasions.

Mkhitaryan gives the ball away every time

Mkhitaryan gives the ball away every time





Mkhi 0/10 but it's alright lads, he got THREE ASSISTZ against Big Sam's Everton!!

— • (@PogbesqueV3) February 10, 2018





Half an hour into the North London Derby it looks like the real Mkhitaryan has returned. Easily disposssed and playing wasteful balls.

— Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) February 10, 2018





That’s the Mkhitaryan we know and love…

That's the Mkhitaryan we know and love…





What on earth is wrong with Mkhitaryan today?

What on earth is wrong with Mkhitaryan today?





Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hector Bellerin combine for the worst piece of football the Premier League has seen this season. #NorthLondonDerby

— Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 10, 2018





Man United fans every time Mkhitaryan does something pic.twitter.com/J75y44H67C

— 442oons (@442oons) February 10, 2018





Has the real Mkhitaryan returned so soon? Mr Lose-the-ball? That was quick!

— Övie (@OvieO) February 10, 2018





World class performance by Mkhitaryan

World class performance by Mkhitaryan





Mkhitaryan gone missing in a big game? What else is new lol

Mkhitaryan gone missing in a big game? What else is new lol


