Barella to Juventus ruled out by Cagliari president

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has ruled out midfielder Nicolo Barella leaving for Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season.

Barella, 21, was heavily linked with a move to the Bianconeri in January, with reports suggesting they were hoping to tie up a deal for a move ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Giulini assures that no agreement was reached for the Italy Under-20 international, who he is confident will remain in Sardinia next season.

"Barella is not a Juventus player," the Cagliari president told l'Unione Sarda.

"He is a Cagliari player for the next season and I honestly do not think he will go to Juventus even if he changes team."

Barella scored his first Serie A goal against SPAL last September and was called up to the Italy squad last October, but he is still awaiting his first senior international cap.