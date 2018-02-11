Cech hits Premier League career record low as Kane haunts Arsenal again on derby day

Petr Cech has set an unwanted personal record, with the Arsenal goalkeeper having gone nine games without recording a clean sheet.

The veteran Czech has turned out in the English top-flight since linking up with Chelsea in 2004.

He took in 333 Premier League outings for the Blues and is fast closing in on 100 for Arsenal, having crossed the London divide in 2015.

Cech is now 35 years of age, but remains undisputed first-choice at Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger has retained full faith in his vast experience, but Arsenal have struggled at the back of late.

Their only shut-outs in their last 12 fixtures have come in the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle the last side they contained in the Premier League way back on December 16.

Since then, Cech has been positioned between the sticks on nine occasions, and been beaten at least once every time.

He had conceded 16 times heading into a north London derby date with Tottenham, and was unable to keep Harry Kane out in that contest as a familiar face came back to haunt the Gunners at Wembley.

Cech has hit a new low as a result, with the inability of Wenger’s defensive unit to keep clean sheets doing the collective cause few favours.



Arsenal and Cech really need to find a way of righting their wrongs at the back if they are to force their way back into the Premier League’s top four.

Wenger missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time last season and will not want that to become a habit.