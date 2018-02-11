Lasse Vibe has swapped the Championship for the Chinese Super League after Changchun Yatai signed the forward for an undisclosed fee from Brentford.

Vibe leaves Brentford for China

The Denmark international moved to Griffin Park in July 2015 and scored 37 goals in all competitions for Brentford, who decided to sell the player before his contract expired at the end of the season.

The transfer window in China remains open until the end of February, allowing Vibe to join up immediately with his new club.

READ MORE: Liam Miller, former Celtic, Man Utd and Sunderland midfielder, dies aged 36

READ MORE: Guardiola hits back at Gary Neville over ‘absolute joke’ substitute policy

READ MORE: Conte ruing absence of ‘fantastic’ Christensen

"This transfer was something that both Lasse and the club were keen to pursue during the last transfer window," Phil Giles, Brentford's co-director of football, told the club's official website.

"The transfer fee received helps to strengthen the long term financial outlook of the club and, ultimately, that was deemed more preferably than Lasse's contract running down and him leaving for nothing at the end of the season.

"I'd like to thank Lasse for everything he has done at Brentford and wish him well in his new adventure."