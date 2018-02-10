Cricket: Herath makes history as Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh

Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh by 215 runs in the second Test as veteran bowler Rangana Herath made history.

Herath makes history as Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh

Chasing an unlikely 339 for victory in Dhaka, Bangladesh were bowled out for 123 on day three, seeing Sri Lanka claim a 1-0 series win.

Herath (4-49) and debutant Akila Dananjaya (5-24) did almost all of the damage for the tourists, who were bowled out for 226 in their second innings earlier on Saturday.

With his four-wicket haul, 39-year-old Herath (415) passed Wasim Akram (414) for most Test wickets by a left-arm bowler.

Roshen Silva – named the player of the match and series – finished unbeaten on 70 for Sri Lanka as they set Bangladesh a huge total on a bowler-friendly wicket at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The hosts appeared to have made a solid enough start as four of their top five, led by Mominul Haque (33), managed to reach double figures.

But Herath quickly inflicted significant damage, with Imrul Kayes (17) and Mominul caught behind and Mushfiqur Rahim (25) stumped by Niroshan Dickwella.

Dananjaya would take over from there, claiming the best match figures (8-44) by a Sri Lankan on debut, as Bangladesh crumbled, losing their final six wickets for just 23 runs to suffer a series defeat.

Sri Lanka complete the tour with two Twenty20 Internationals, the first of which is in Dhaka on Thursday.