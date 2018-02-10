Summers struggling to compete in moguls

Battling Brodie Summers will be given until race day to prove his fitness for the men's Winter Olympics moguls finals on Monday.

Summers, a World Cup medallist, pulled up gingerly with a right knee issue after a training run before qualifications on Friday.

The Australian tore his ACL in September and was in doubt to even make the Games but underwent a strong rehabilitation program to be passed fit for PyeongChang.

A quirk in the qualification process meant Summers didn't have to race as he can ski during the repechage on Monday and attempt to move through to the finals that way.

But getting another run in may end up being the best result for Summers who clearly isn't at the level he was before the injury.

Moguls coach Steve Desovich suggested it was probably a 50-50 proposition to get Summers onto the course again.

"The medical team is continuing to evaluate him," Desovich said.

"He tweaked his knee a little bit yesterday.

"They are fairly optimistic, not overly optimistic. They'll take a look at it in the morning and see what is going on.

"They'll probably leave it right up to the morning of the event (to decide)."

Matt Graham looms as Australia's best prospect on Monday and will join Rohan Chapman-Davies and James Matheson at Bokwang Phoenix Park.

Desovich said Summers had done well just to get to the Games.

"It's really, really disheartening for him," he said.