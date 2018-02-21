It has been a long eight years since Lindsey Vonn captivated Olympic audiences in Vancouver, propelling her to celebrity status previously unheard of for American skiers.

Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Winter Olympics: How to watch, events, medal history

Injuries riddled Vonn's championship career since and forced her to withdraw from the 2014 Games, but she's back, healthy and determined to add to her medal count in 2018.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games likely will mark the end of Vonn's decorated Olympic career, which started all the way back in 2002. The 33-year-old has said she has at least two more skiing seasons before she retires, in part to pursue Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins (she has 81). But Vonn will be 37 for the 2022 Games, so this may be the last time Olympic fans can watch one of history's most dominant skiers in action.

There have been plenty of opportunities to do so.

Vonn is competing in three events: the super-G, downhill and combined.

Here's everything you need to know to follow Vonn's Olympic run. (All times Eastern.)

Lindsey Vonn's event schedule

Women’s super-G

Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Women’s downhill

Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. ET

Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9 p.m. ET

Women’s combined

Run 1: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. ET

Run 2: Friday, Feb. 23, 12:30 a.m. ET

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic history

Pyeongchang 2018

Bronze (downhill)

Sixth (super-G)

Vancouver 2010

Gold (downhill)

Bronze (super-G)

DNF (giant slalom, slalom, super combined)

Torino 2006

Seventh (super-G)

Eighth (downhill)

14th (slalom)

DNF (giant slalom)

Salt Lake City 2002

Sixth (combined); 32nd (slalom)