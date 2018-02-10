Now that the athletes have marched in the opening ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, it's time to take a look at what Saturday will bring.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Saturday, Feb. 10, in Pyeongchang

Key events for the United States will feature snowboarding and alpine skiing. Another competition you're not going to want to miss is the biathlon. The U.S. has yet to medal in the sport, but with the 7.5km sprint gold medal final, Team USA could create history.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN, and they can be streamed on fuboTV.

MORE: Watch the Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Saturday, Feb. 10

—Cross-country skiing: Women will compete in the 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon gold medal final (2:00 a.m., NBCSN).

—Short-track speedskating: Coverage of the men's 1500m gold medal final will take place (5:00 a.m., NBCSN).

—Ski jumping: Men will compete in the normal hill individual final (7:35 a.m., NBCSN).

—Speedskating: Women will compete in the 3000m gold medal final (1 p.m., NBCSN).

—Biathlon: Team USA will look to create a piece of history bringing home the first medal for the sport in the women’s 7.5km sprint gold medal final, and Susan Dunklee is expected to lead the Americans (1:00 p.m., NBCSN).

MORE: Grading the uniforms at the opening ceremony

—Snowboarding: The men’s slopestyle event begins with qualifying runs. Chris Corning is the top U.S. contender making his Olympic debut at only 18 years old (Finals begin live starting at 8 p.m., NBCSN).

—Alpine skiing: Men will compete in downhill skiing (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).