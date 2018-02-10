Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons is not happy after being passed over four times in the last three weeks to make the NBA All-Star team.

Simmons can't figure out why he isn't an All-Star

It appears he has given up on trying to figure out why he has yet to make the roster, even with four extra chances.

"I don't really know what an All-Star is anymore," Simmons told the Philadelphia Inquirer Friday.

The 21-year-old is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season, but he has been passed over by Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker and Paul George for spots on the All-Star team.

Simmons is disappointed he did not get a nod despite all of the replacements.

"It is what it is, but my stats don't lie," he said.

Simmons averages more points per game than Drummond, more assists per time out than both Dragic and Walker, and more rebounds per matchup than George.

"I mean if it was about win-lose, you picked Dragic obviously and you pick Kemba, whose team is seven wins under us," Simmons said.

Simmons may be vindicated at the end of the year as he still has a chance to be named to an All-NBA team and is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year.