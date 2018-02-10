Dustin Johnson fired a 7-under 64 to climb into a share of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am lead after the second round.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Dustin Johnson shares lead as Rory McIlroy five-putts

The world No. 1 made eight birdies Friday on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course to move into 12 under in Pebble Beach, Calif.

A two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, Johnson started on the back nine and holed five birdies, before three in four helped him into the lead.

Johnson has made a fine start to this year, winning the Tournament of Champions before a top-10 finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.



Joining him atop the leaderboard is fellow American Beau Hossler, who carded a 5-under 67 on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Hossler backed up his opening-round 65 with a bogey-free Friday.

Troy Merritt (67 on Spyglass Hill) and Julian Suri (67 on Monterey Peninsula) are two shots back in a tie for third.

A further shot adrift are the likes of four-time champion Phil Mickelson, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Australian Jason Day.

Rahm, the in-form world No. 2, carded a second straight 67 to be in the six-man group at 9 under.

Day and Mickelson fired 6-under 65s on Monterey Peninsula, with Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman and Steve Stricker joining the group in a tie for fifth.



Defending champion Jordan Spieth managed to get going, shooting a 5-under 66 on Monterey Peninsula to be tied for 23rd.

Making his first PGA Tour appearance of the season, Rory McIlroy struggled on the same course.

The Northern Irish four-time major champion carded a 74 to slip back to one under as he endured a forgettable few moments on the par-4 fifth hole.

McIlroy had an eagle putt at the hole, but left with a double bogey after an implosion, before two more bogeys followed to finish his round.



