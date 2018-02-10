Despite a disappointing season that has not gone as many expected, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has a new contract.

Senators give GM Dorion three-year contract extension

Dorion was given a three-year extension through the 2021-22 season. The Senators reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and pushed the Penguins to seven games. The Sens (19-25-9) have not reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2012-13 and are seventh in the Atlantic Division, but team owner Eugene Melnyk said Dorion can build sustainable success.

"The goal is to win the Stanley Cup," Melnyk said of Dorion, who has been with the organisation since 2007 and was promoted to general manager in 2016.

"Having come within one goal of last season's Stanley Cup Final, we were hopeful entering this season. Obviously, our results have challenged those expectations. What remains unchanged is the dedication that goes into evaluating every aspect of this organisation.

"Today's announcement reflects a renewed commitment to scouting, drafting and development. It may require changes to our lineup. Rest assured, we will only tolerate pain with an endgame in mind: building an organisation that wins – at all levels – year in and year out."

While Dorion will be around for the next four years, team president and CEO Tom Anselmi will vacate his role.