The Yankees have some things to figure out in spring training this year.

How will the Yankees handle their outfield logjam?

They need to see if Miguel Andujar is their starting third baseman, if Gleyber Torres is going to hold down second, and above all else, they need to figure out their crowded outfield.

One thing is certain, Aaron Hicks wants to be an everyday player.

"I want to be the starting center fielder for the Yankees," Hicks told MLB.com Friday. "I feel like that's a position that I can play every day and be successful and help this team win."

Fortunately for the Yankees offense, they are in the American League and can use a designated hitter, but that only solves part of the problem. The acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton gives New York an outfield with the 2017 National League MVP, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Hicks, and each views himself as an everyday player.

They will presumably use one of those players at the DH spot, but if catcher Gary Sanchez struggles defensively again and gets relegated to the outfield, it could affect the lineup.

One of those players could be traded, but at this point, the Yankees are going into spring training with a full deck in the outfield and it is going to be tough to manage for a rookie skipper in Aaron Boone. He, at the least, has confidence Hicks can do it.

"I think we saw Aaron Hicks take a giant leap forward last year," manager Aaron Boone said. "There's always going to be competition and guys pushing each other. We've got Jacoby Ellsbury on the roster, so there's going to be that competition and there's going to be that need to perform. I also feel very confident in where Aaron Hicks is, as an all-around player."

Then there's the problem with Ellsbury's salary. He still has four years and $84 million left on his contract. Teams won't take that on in a trade, so does New York trade guys like Hicks or Gardner? Gardner is the lineup's spark plug and Hicks is a plus-defender with a great arm. Do they want to part with that?

If they decide to hold on to all of those players, are they OK with platooning in the outfield? These are all questions the Yankees will have to ask and they may not be answered by the start of the regular season.