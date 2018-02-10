Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller died of cancer at the age of 36, another of his old clubs, Celtic, announced.

Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36

Miller, who won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland over a 16-year career, broke through at Celtic before he moved to Old Trafford in 2004.

It was reported in November that Miller was suffering with cancer, his former clubs rallying around him and his family.

Miller's death on Friday brought tributes from a number of his former clubs – including Leeds United, Hibernian and Sunderland.

"Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Leeds midfielder Liam Miller," the Championship club wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Football Federation Australia confirmed a moment's silence will be held before the match between Sydney FC and Melbourne City, one of three A-League teams Miller played for in a three-year spell in Australia.

"There has been an outpouring of emotion and respect from clubs, players, and fans following the tragic loss of Liam Miller," A-League chief Greg O'Rourke said in a statement. "That underlines the esteem in which Liam was and will always be held."