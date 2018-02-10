Fresh from signing a huge deal with the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is hungry for success in the NFL.

Garoppolo ready to continue winning in San Francisco

Garoppolo is the NFL's new richest man after signing a five-year deal worth up to $137.5million and at least $74m guaranteed on Thursday.

Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers from the New England Patriots this season, helped lead the Niners to five straight wins to close out the season. He completed 67.4 per cent of his passes with seven touchdowns during his six games with San Francisco.

"If you had asked me as a little kid if I thought this was a reality, probably not," Garoppolo told a news conference on Friday. "But you always dream about being that NFL quarterback and everything. This is just taking another step in that direction.”

With a full offseason with the team looming, and a likely upgrade in talent surrounding him, Garoppolo is ready for big things in 2018.

"We have one goal in mind: get to a Super Bowl and win it. We want a parade like Philly just had," Garoppolo said.

"We're working in the right direction. There's a lot of pieces that come into play. We're putting those pieces into place and once the season comes we have to go out and perform.”

General manager John Lynch explained that he saw enough out of Garoppolo during his short time with the team last season to feel confident rewarding him with the hefty long-term contract.

"I know it wasn't a super long time, but we felt like we had a grasp for his talent and that was confirmed when he got here," Lynch said at the press conference.

Garoppolo had a great mentor in Tom Brady while backing up the five-time Super Bowl winner. The new 49ers signal-caller said he learned a few things from Brady during his time in New England.

"I think his love for the game, obviously, is a big part of it, and I clearly have that," Garoppolo said. "So the way he prepares, that was one thing I picked up from him, just being around him for three and a half years. It makes the difference. And week in and week out, to be mentally tough enough to do that and physically tough enough to survive the games, it's all that coming together, really."