Cavaliers' trade acquisitions will not play vs. Hawks Friday, report says

Neither Rodney Hood, nor George Hill will play for the Cavaliers when they face off with the Hawks Friday as Cleveland waits for its trade with the Kings and Jazz to be finalized.

Rodney Hood, George Hill will not play for Cavs Friday

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, now-former Cavaliers forward Iman Shumpert will not be able to get his physical done with the Kings until Saturday at the earliest. The trade is not complete until he passes his physical.

With the trade not done, neither Hood nor Hill can play with the Cavaliers.



OK, so, no way George Hill or Rodney Hood plays tonight because Iman Shumpert has to take his physical with SAC. Cavs have not yet ruled out Clarkson or Nance

— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 9, 2018



The Cleveland Plain-Dealer also reported guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance who the Cavaliers acquired in the Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye deal at the deadline will not play either.



It's official: no new Cavs tonight.

— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 9, 2018



