News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Cavaliers' trade acquisitions will not play vs. Hawks Friday, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Neither Rodney Hood, nor George Hill will play for the Cavaliers when they face off with the Hawks Friday as Cleveland waits for its trade with the Kings and Jazz to be finalized.

Rodney Hood, George Hill will not play for Cavs Friday

Rodney Hood, George Hill will not play for Cavs Friday

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, now-former Cavaliers forward Iman Shumpert will not be able to get his physical done with the Kings until Saturday at the earliest. The trade is not complete until he passes his physical.

With the trade not done, neither Hood nor Hill can play with the Cavaliers.



The Cleveland Plain-Dealer also reported guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance who the Cavaliers acquired in the Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye deal at the deadline will not play either.



MORE:
Koby Altman: Cavs 'were marching a slow death' before trades
| NBA trade deadline: Cavs acquire Rodney Hood, George Hill in three-team deal

Back To Top