The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are in full swing and the world can't seem to get enough of the shirtless, oiled-up, Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua.

Winter Olympics 2018: Tonga shirtless flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua, frame-by-frame

Taufatofua made noise in last year's summer Olympics when he came to the opening ceremony shirtless and oiled-up. When he qualified to compete in cross country skiing for the games in Pyeongchang, there was plenty of talk as to whether or not he would do it again. And despite temperatures in the mid-teens, Taufatofua delivered for his fans.

Here's a collection of photos taken of him at Friday's opening ceremony:

