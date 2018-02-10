Popular former NHL player Dave “Tiger” Williams has been charged with sexual assault and assault after an incident on a military flight during a pre-Christmas trip to visit Canadian troops in Latvia, according to multiple reports.

Dave 'Tiger' Williams, former NHL player, charged with sexual assault

Williams, 64, was charged Thursday by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service with two counts of sexual assault and assault under the Criminal Code after an alleged attack on board the military flight in December, GlobalNews.ca reported.

There are conflicting reports over whether the alleged victim was a fellow passenger or an attendant on the flight.

According to reports, although the charges were filed by Canadian military police, Williams' case will be processed in the civilian court system in Ottawa, though no court date for his first appearance had been set as of mid-day Friday.

Williams was taking part in a holiday visit to Canadian troops that are part of a NATO operation in Latvia in Eastern Europe.

A fan favorite with the Maple Leafs from 1974-80, Williams' NHL career, which ended in 1988, also included stints with the Canucks, Kings and Whalers.