Fernando Alonso will be able to take a full part in the forthcoming World Endurance Championship season after organisers changed the date of the 6 Hours of Fuji.

WEC moves race to accommodate Alonso

After confirming that he would juggle a WEC season with his Formula One commitments earlier this month, Alonso had initially been due to miss the Japanese leg of the campaign due to a clash with the United States Grand Prix.

However, it was revealed on Friday that the race will now be staged on October 14 - a week before the F1 event in Austin, Texas.

The move allows Alonso to compete for Toyota Gazoo Racing at the team's home circuit.

Alonso is attempting to complete motorsport's 'Triple Crown' of wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and Le Mans.

The McLaren F1 driver failed in his first attempt at the Indy 500 last year but will have two chances to add a Le Mans victory to his CV in the WEC's 'Super Season'.

The extended campaign is being staged to accommodate a change to the championship's calendar from the 2019-20 season.