A proven partnership between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan can be as productive for Arsenal as the one formed by Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, says Martin Keown.

Aubameyang-Mkhitaryan partnership earns comparison to icons from Arsenal's Invincibles

The Gunners moved to bolster their attacking ranks during the January transfer window as Alexis Sanchez made his way to the exits.

Mkhitaryan was acquired in a swap deal with Manchester United, while a club-record £55 million fee was paid for his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Aubameyang.

The pair showed how devastating they can be in tandem during a crushing 5-1 win over Everton, and Keown believes they can prove to be as successful as iconic members of the 2003-04 Invincibles squad.

The former Gunners defender told the Daily Mail: “I originally likened them to [Dennis] Bergkamp and [Marc] Overmars.

“They had already played together at the same club and developed an understanding.

“Against Everton, however, Mkhitaryan’s movement was more akin to Robert Pires in the way he came off the wing.

“In that respect, he and Aubameyang are more like Pires and Thierry Henry.”

Those are some boots to fill in north London, with Pires and Henry having helped Arsenal to Premier League titles and FA Cup triumphs.

For now, the challenge for Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan is to lift the Gunners back into the Champions League by securing a top-four finish.

A positive start has been made in that quest, but next up is a north London derby with Tottenham which promises to provide another stern test of their credentials.