"Fake news" took on a whole new meaning Friday as impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un were thrown out of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Winter Olympics 2018: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators make fake news at opening ceremony

This year's Winter Games are taking place amid an unavoidable political context, with host nation South Korea fostering the Olympic spirit by extending the invitation to neighboring North Korea, a move applauded by the IOC.

#Olympics

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the controversial North Korean leader, shook hands with South Korea's president Moon Jae-in during the opening ceremony, while the countries' athletes entered the stadium together, under a united flag. In the same observation box: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, representing Trump.

But away from the spotlight, the two unwanted guests were escorted away as men dressed as North Korea supreme leader and the U.S. president — two individuals unlikely to enjoy such close companionship in reality — were led from the premises.