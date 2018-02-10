Winter Olympics 2018: North Korea delegation makes historic arrival in South

North Korea’s Olympic delegation of 22 high-ranking officials, led by supreme leader Kim Jong Un's sister, arrived Friday in South Korea to a welcome befitting "a celebrity entourage," ABC News reported.

The historic arrival was broadcast live on South Korean TV ahead of Friday's opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korea's leader, stepped out of a white private jet at Incheon International Airport, officially becoming the first person from the Kim Dynasty to step on South Korean soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953, according to Korean news outlet KyungHyang Sinmun.

After a conversation with high-level representatives from South Korea's Unification Ministry, the North Korean delegation boarded a train to Pyeongchang where the so-called "peaceful Olympics" began in earnest Friday with an opening ceremony marked by North and South Korea marching under a single flag.

Per the Guardian's live blog of the ceremony:

"And, finally, the delegations from both the host nation South Korea and North Korea are marching in under the Korean unification flag, which is being carried together by South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong and North Korean ice hockey player Hwang Chung-gum. They’re received by a very enthusiastic crowd as fireworks go off around the stadium to mark the completion of the (athletes) parade.

"As they marched in together, South Korean president Moon Jae-in shook hands with North Korean president Kim Yong-nam and Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong-un."

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, representing America's delegation, was in the same observation box at the opening ceremony. The U.S. and North Korea have endured particularly strained relations under current U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Kim Yo Jong is scheduled Saturday to have a luncheon with Moon Jae-in, details of which have not been made public. However, speculation has emerged in Seoul in recent days that the two possibly could meet again during the Olympics, according to South Korea's Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation.